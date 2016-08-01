Anonymous - Here is what we know... (And what you SHOULD know!)

we need to stand up agents the deep state and set up a march in Washington. a stand with Trump march and let them know that we are tired of being lied to. you can reach millions of people. it must be (BIG). so big that it can't be ignored. I do know that (act for America) is planning one on October 2nd and 3rd but that is kinda far away. I would like to see something sooner than that.
Here is what we know and what you SHOULD know!</b>
Help by spreading this information, and facts they don't want you to know.
We are Anonymous.
We are Legion.
We do not forgive.
We do not forget.
Expect us.
