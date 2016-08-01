Anonymous: The Global 'WannaCry' Virus Is Far From Over - Here's How To Protect Yourself
Anonymous Message 2017 - You have to watch this and learn how to protect yourself!
This is the latest Anonymous message to the global public.
'WannaCry' ransomware worm has infected an estimated 230,000 computers in 150 countries, causing chaos and shutting down hospital systems, transport networks, manufacturing plants, and universities.
The WannaCry malware – which also goes by other variant names, including WannaCrypt and Wanna Decryptor – was unleashed on Friday, striking vulnerabilities in unpatched Windows systems in thousands of organisations across the world.
The malware actually makes use of a covert security exploit reportedly developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) to infiltrate Windows computers.
This exploit, called EternalBlue, was leaked by a hacker group called the Shadow Brokers in April – but even though Microsoft had already patched the vulnerability in March, the chaos caused by WannaCry shows that hundreds of thousands of computers weren't running the patched software, or were running older OSs like Windows XP that were never eligible to receive the patch until last Friday.
We strongly advise you to install an antivirus and malware protection. BitDefender and MalwareBytes are some of the top security software.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment