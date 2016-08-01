Anonymous: FBI Joins Trump’s “Deep State” Counterattack To Horror Of “Fake News” Media
the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now joined forces with President Donald Trump against his “Deep State” enemies by counterattacking the US mainstream “fake news” propaganda media and conclusively proving that the Hillary Clinton and Democratic Party emails leaked to Wikileaks were done by the now murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich—and as the SVR had first truthfully reported about on 13 July 2016. in a move designed to completely destroy the “Russia Hacking” meme of the 2016 US presidential election, late yesterday the FBI confirmed through its leaking of a forensic examination report of Seth Rich's computer that within 96 hours of his being assassinated at around 4:19 AM on 10 July 2016, he had been in contact with Wiki leaks through the, also, now dead Gavin MacFadyen, an American journalist who was on the Board of Directors of Wikileaks. With Hillary Clinton's campaign director John Podesta having previously warned, on 22 February 2015, that he was “definitely for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real basis for it, upon Seth Rich being assassinated it was no large investigative chore to discover who had ordered him killed—with Wiki leaks itself offering a $130,000 reward for his assassins capture, As to why the assassins of Seth Rich were not apprehended, though, was revealed by Rod Wheeler, a former DC homicide detective and Fox News contributor whose private investigation firm was hired by Rich's family to probe the case, and who confirmed that Rich was shot from behind, but was not robbed, and chilling stated: My investigation shows someone within the D.C. government, Democratic National Committee or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward”. With the FBI anonymously confirming yesterday that 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders (spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016) were transferred from Seth Rich to Wiki leaks Director Gavin MacFadyen before 21 May 2016, it brings into sharper clarity why “Deep State” leader, and former FBI Director, James Comey was desperately offering a young Russian hacker named Yevgeniy Nikulin US citizenship, a free apartment and up to $15 million if he lied and said President Putin ordered the hacking of these Hillary Clinton computers hacked—but which Nikulin refused to do In the SVR report about former Director Comey's plot to have Yevgeniy Nikulin lie about Russia hacking to further cover-up the murder of true leaker Seth Rich, it was revealed that President Trump, during his White House Oval Office meeting last week with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, provided documents to Russian intelligence showing his having not yet wrested his governments control fully from his “Deep State” enemies—and that within 57 minutes after the shocking release of the FBI report proving Seth Rich's communication with Wikileaks yesterday, the US mainstream propaganda “fake news” began attacking Trump for doing. With the US mainstream propaganda “fake news” media attacking President Trump for supposedly jeopardizing a critical source of intelligence relating to Islamic terrorists by his revealing classified information to Russia, the absurdity of this spurious charge is, actually, laughable as it’s impossible for any American president to break any of his nations laws relating to classified material as they, and them alone, are the final deciders of what is secret or not—thus this is not a topic for us, it's just another nonsense, we do not want to have anything to do with this nonsense at all, this is complete nonsense, there is no topic here either for confirmation or for refutation”. President Trump himself, further stated his absolute right to talk to about anything to anybody he so chooses, whether the information was classified or not. To whom in the “Deep State” was a party to the execution of this latest attack against President Trump in order to keep the murder of Seth Rich hidden, and his being the true leaker to Wikileaks of Hillary Clinton's Democrat Party emails, is his National Security Advisor Herbert Raymond “H. R. McMaster—whose motive is being said was to make it impossible for Trump to fire him, and who has long been linked to shadowy group of former US spies called The XX Committee (20 Committee) whose leader, John Schindler, on 15 February 2017, vowed to go nuclear and have Trump die in jail. As to which sides operatives will “die in jail”, though, as this “Deep State” war against President Trump intensifies towards its final climax, is presently not known—but with the assurance that if the “Deep State” wins, the “toll of death” will be in the tens-of-millions as warned about, on 30 April, by Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznihir, who said the Americans were planning a nuclear first strike against Russia—and that President Putin provided the remedy against years ago by stating: “Fifty years ago, the streets of Leningrad taught me one thing: If a fight is inevitable, you must strike first.
Posted by Bob Chapman
