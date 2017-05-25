Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 5/25/17: Mike Cernovich, Tommy Robinson
Date: Thursday May 25, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, May 25 - Globalists Panic: Former President Barack Obama is giving speeches in Europe in a desperate attempt to upstage President Trump, but it isn't working. Clinton insider Larry Nichols reveals what's going and breaks news about the Watergate scandal never before revealed! Mike Cernovich also explains how anti-Trump operatives are fueling the leaks from the White House and now from the UK. And British journalist Tommy Robinson explains the aftermath of the Manchester attack. Tune in!
