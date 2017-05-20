2017 BIBLE PROPHECY - THE VEIL IS LIFTING IN ALL REALMS

Satan is kicking HARD and the Age of Grace is almost over. It's high time to get right with God. The veil is truly lifting in all realms. God Bless
Wether you believe in the bible or not, it's hard to ignore the parallels between the prophecy written 2000 years ago and what is happening today. No body fears God anymore and they boast, and mock, and curse Jesus name because they don't believe in Christ? It's obvious Jesus name just sets some people off, and you can tell who's on the dark side. So much darkness these days. Get rid of your big ego and "scientific intellect" and have some faith. The world has never been so disgusting where they openly display satanic rituals at the super bowl, Olympics, music awards, so called musical "Artists" ect. Wake up and seek Jesus before it's too late..
