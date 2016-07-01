WW3 Red Alert -- Japan Tells Citizens to Prepare for Attack from North Korea
As the United States begins to move elements of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to a deployment site in South Korea earlier than expected — in the name of defending against the “evil North Korea” of the mainstream narrative — Japan is warning its citizens they’ll have little time to find safety if Kim Jong-un launches an attack.
From the Washington Post:
“North Korea might be talking about building missiles that can reach the United States, but Kim Jong-un’s regime already has lots of missiles that can reach Japan. So the Japanese government is preparing its citizens in case a missile comes their way — possibly with less than 10 minutes’ warning.
“The prime minister’s office issued new ‘actions to protect yourself’ guidelines this week, including for the first time instructions on how to respond if a North Korean ballistic missile is heading toward Japan.”
The government’s advice, essentially, is to find cover, meaning a sturdy building or structure — in itself a largely ineffectual tip, given their own guidelines admit “It is extremely difficult to be able to pinpoint missile landing areas before their launch.”
So, randomly choose the right building and you might make it.
Bob Chapman
