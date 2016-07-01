WILL TRUMP BE BLAMED FOR COLLAPSE? | Jim Willie
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
- What makes Donald Trump different than other presidents? ►1:36
- The U.S. has already defaulted on the debt ►17:00
- US/China trade war ►26:49
- Will Brexit actually happen? ►40:11
- Update on gold-trade note and Nordic Euro ►46:48
- Is the Euro strong? ►54:03
- The middle east in 2017 ►59:50
- 100% premiums on gold ►1:06:42
- The LMBA ►1:10:30
- Central banks are "above the law" ►1:13:37
- Economic outlook in the U.S. ►1:17:45
