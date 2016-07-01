Will Fake News Trigger WW3? | Lew Rockwell

Lew Rockwell discusses how fake news serves the war machine. Presented
at the Mises Institute's symposium with Ron Paul: "War and Peace in the
Age of Trump". Recorded on 8 April 2017 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Includes
an introduction by Daniel McAdams, and a question and answer period.
