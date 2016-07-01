Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Will Fake News Trigger WW3? | Lew Rockwell



Lew Rockwell discusses how fake news serves the war machine. Presented at the Mises Institute's symposium with Ron Paul: "War and Peace in the Age of Trump". Recorded on 8 April 2017 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Includes an introduction by Daniel McAdams, and a question and answer period.




















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers