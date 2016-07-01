Who Really Benefits from The Syrian Attack ?
Trump’s Machiavellian Tomahawk Kabuki Theatre
the media will show you the dead bodies in Syria over and over to create support for war. But the media never shows you the victims of Muslim terrorist attacks, they are always covered up like in Nice and they will forget the story quickly.
CNN is nothing more than a (((globalist))) propaganda outlet equivalent to Pravda at the height of the Soviet Union. Real independent journalism no longer exists in ZOG-run America.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment