What If North Korea And The U.S. Went To War?

North Korea is threatening the U.S. and South Korea after the nations
held a joint military exercise. So could North Korea take on the U.S.?
. we should hope that war really doesn't begin at all.
The useless slaughter of thousands because of some rustled jimmies is what we're talking about, not a playground brawl
It is all deception population reduction fake global war is coming along nice
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment