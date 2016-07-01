Western Civilization On Edge | Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux

The battle against Globalism raged onward. Stefan Molyneux joins Paul
Joseph Watson on Infowars to discuss Ivanka Trump's controversial
refugee comments, the upcoming French election showdown between Emmanuel
Macron and Marine Le Pen and the possibility of United States
intervention in North Korea.
