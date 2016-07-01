Webster Tarpley : Trump Embraces False Flag Gas Provocation
Webster Tarpley Latest 07/April/2017
Seeking to Save Syrian Terrorist Rebellion of ISIS and Nusra from Impending Collapse, White House Embraces False Flag Gas Provocation as Pretext for Attack on Assad. Domestic Policy Defeats and Abysmal 35% Approval Add to Attractions of Classic Wag the Dog Adventurism; Support for “War President” Posturing Could Cause Addiction to Aggression, with Escalation Toward General Nuclear War, Starting with DPRK; Consternation Among MAGA Dupes; Gorsuch Nomination Passes 54-45 Thanks to Nuclear Option; Exactly a Century Ago, Woodrow Wilson Shocked His Dupes By Entering World War I; US Commander Pershing Was Favorite General of Wall Street and House of Morgan.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: Webster Tarpley
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment