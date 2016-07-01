Venezuela: Tear gas flies as anti-government protest hits Caracas
Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police in the central streets of Caracas, Saturday, after a ruling by the Venezuelan government to ban a main opposition leader from office for 15 years.
As police blocked the protest, clashes erupted. Riot police deployed tear gas as protesters hurled stones and other objects at them.
The protest comes after a decision by the President Nicolas Maduro's government to ban the main opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running in presidential race for 15 years. In a response to the state's decision, Capriles called his supporters to participate in mass demonstrations.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment