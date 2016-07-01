Venezuela on the Brink of Total Collapse
They call it the Maduro diet. Many people in Venezuela cannot get access to food and are suffering from malnutrition on a widespread level. Over the past year, 74 percent of Venezuelans lost an average of 8.7 kilos in weight and critics are blaming the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
As Venezuela's economic crisis keeps getting worse, anger is growing with a president who is failing to meet the people's most basic needs. Theresa Bo reports on how desperation and anger are driving street protests.
But will this lead to Venezuela defaulting on its loans?
