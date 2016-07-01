Trump’s First 100 Days: Catastrophic Failure
The history of the significance of the first 100 days is fascinating. Sorta. That French feller, the self-styled Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was dethroned as you may recall in 1814 (it was in all the papers) and sent into exile on the island of Elba. But that clever Boney escaped and returned to France in March of the following year. And then over the next 100 days, Nap-Bo made it to Paris, rallied what was left of his old army and united much of the country behind him. Then he marched off to face the combined armies of Europe, losing to them badly at the Battle of Waterloo, which was also in the papers. Then the story of Franklin Roosevelt's first 100 days as POTUS was less dramatic by comparison but equally legendary among historians. Other than that the first 100 days means absolutely nothing. As we saw during Trump’s.
Posted by Bob Chapman
