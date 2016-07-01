#Trump's 100th Day in Office
The State of Trump Address - True News: Week In Review - April 16th, 2017
As we approach President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office - what is the state of his presidency and what has he accomplished? What are the big wins and where is there room for improvement?
Includes: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Sanctuary Cities, Trans-Pacific Partnership, Building The Wall, Keystone Pipeline, Dakota Access Pipeline, Regulation Pullback, Lobbying Ban, Coal Industry, Hiring Freeze, Travel Ban, Bombing ISIS, Renegotiating NAFTA, Environmental Protection Agency, Repealing Obamacare, Ending Federal Abortion Funding, Proven Correct On Surveillance Claims, NASA Funding, Export-Import Bank, Military Intervention in Syria, Negotiating with China, Janet Yellen's future at the Federal Reserve, Myth of the NATO flip-flop and much much more!
Posted by Bob Chapman
