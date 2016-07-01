Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Warns There Is A Chance Of "A Major, Major Conflict" with North Korea

 While emoting sympathy for Kim Jong Un's situation, President Trump told Reuters, during a lengthy interview ahead of his 100th day in office, that he'd "love to solve things diplomatically," but warned that "there is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea."















