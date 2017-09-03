Trump Started WW3 in Syria
Trump just started World War 3 — as 59 Tomahawk missiles slam into a Syrian airfield. Trump’s excuse? Another false flag “atrocity.”
Just like removing Saddam Husein from Iraq, CIA's Syria strategy starts by demonizing the foreign leader (with a staged Syrian "sarin gas attack"), then calls for United Nations joint effort to seize control of the foreign territory.
But this False Flag "sarin gas attack" in Syria was poorly staged by CIA and Israel -- since emergency personnel handled victims of the fake sarin attack using bare hands (no protective gloves). That would never happen in a real chemical weapons attack -- since the paramedics would get contanimated with neurological toxins.
Is Trump's strategy against Syria just a replay of the phony "WMD Weapons of Mass Destruction" excuse used to overthrow Iraq? Is oil the goal -- or does the USA seek something more?
Posted by Bob Chapman
