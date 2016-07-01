Trump Prepares The US For The Collapse Of The Central Banker's System
Retail sales decline for the second straight month in a row. Foot traffic and restaurant sales decline which show people are cutting back and is an indicator that the economy is breaking down. GDP is now estimated at .5% and this is the manipulated number. The real GDP number is in the negative range. The good guys along with Trump are preparing the US for the collapse of the system and the end of the Fed.
Posted by Bob Chapman
