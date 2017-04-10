Trump Just Turned The Tables On The Fed
London housing market is imploding and this is starting to happen in many other countries. Boeing will be laying off hundreds. Homebuilder confidence dips in April, the housing market is imploding. Empire Fed declines as the real hard data shows what's really happening with the economy. Trump is playing with the Fed and just turned the tables on the Fed to show that they are the ones bringing down the economy. Be prepared the push is on to bring the economy down, the fight is who will be blamed. India's ATM machines are running out of cash.
Bob Chapman
