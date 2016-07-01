Trump is Globalist Puppet Leading the World to WW3
Donald Trump Warns That Attacking Syria Could Start World War III
The Arabs and Israel are very happy with what Trump has done. So is the military/industrial complex knowing new orders for cruise missiles are on the way... Mike Savage says the gas was not sarin, but phosgene (a choking agent). If sarin, the EMT's who touched the kids, etc, would be dead.. A big fail, Trump. What next ?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment