Trump Bombs Syria 100 Years to the Day the USA declared war on Germany in World War 1
Trump asserting his power because so far he has done nothing for America other than divide the nation.
So we bombed them because "humanitarianism" but won't take in syrian refugees.... If you care so much about them then why not take refugees? Don't trust refugees? Don't fuck up their country then.
