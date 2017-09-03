Tomahawk Missiles at Syria (Launch Footage), WW3 Starts!
Watch Tomahawk missiles launch from the USS Porter, headed at Syria. Pentagon footage shows Trump's reaction to CIA's false flag "sarin gas attack" -- Trump bombs Syria and starts WW3 against Russia!
100 years ago today (April 6, 1917), the USA entered World War ONE. Today we enter World War 3 against Russia -- to protect the Petrodollar by controlling oil production and export via Syria.
Assad protects Christians in Syria, which is rare in the Middle East. But Syria doesn't have a Rothschild central bank -- so Trump will bomb Syria until Assad allows the Rothschilds to control Syria the way the Federal Reserve controls America.
Posted by Bob Chapman
