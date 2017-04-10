This thing is going to spiral into the ultimate Chaos -- Jay Weidner
Jeff Rense & Jay Weidner - Dark Days Ahead
Jay Weidner Writer/Director The Last Avatar Director of Director of the Seeking Truth Channel for Gaia.com biopic-Jay2011Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing worldwide quests to find clues to mankind’s spiritual destiny via ancient societies and artifacts, his body of work offers great insight into the circumstances that have led to the current global crisis. He is writer/director of the new feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite. Jay was featured in the History Channel’s documentary, The Lost Book of Nostradamus and was associate producer and featured in the History Channel’s special, Nostradamus 2012. He was also featured in the documentary, Room 237, in Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, and in Jesse Ventura’s, Conspiracy Theory (TruTV). He is the co-author of The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time published by Destiny Books and A Monument to the End of Time (with Vincent Bridges). In 1991, Jay joined KCMU Public Radio in Seattle. He hosted the six-hour weekly interview program, Mind Over Matters, and was also the Public Affairs Director. In 1996, Jay became one of the first employees of a start up company called Gaiam for which he was the Video Production Development Director until he departed in 2000. In 2000, he founded Sacred Mysteries together with his wife, Sharron Rose. He has directed 15 films in the current Sacred Mysteries DVD Collection including Secrets of Alchemy, Artmind, Healing the Luminous Body, Quantum Astrology, Sophia Returning and more. Since 2012, Jay has been Director of Original Programming for Gaiam TV, (Now Gaia.com) a new on-line alternative television network, creating cutting edge programs such as Cosmic Disclosure and Wisdom Teachings starring David Wilcock, Beyond Belief with George Noorey, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, Hidden Origins with Michael Tellinger and many more. In addition, he continues to be a featured guest on popular radio shows such as Rense, Red Ice, Freeman Fly, Coast to Coast AM, Veritas, etc.
