THIS is WHY Most Americans Are ASLEEP

It's no secret to folks who follow the work of John Taylor Gatto that public schools in the United States amount to little more than state funded indoctrination camps at this point. The fact of the matter is, PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUCK and it's the reason why million of Americans remain sound asleep. Brett Veinotte from SchoolSucksProject.com joins me to discuss.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment