This is Trump's Humanitarian War in Syria
There's ALOT more to this than the media is telling people. Don't fall for the propaganda and do some of your own research before coming to any conclusions. The chemical gas attack was a false flag. None of the media's facts are adding up and not even half of the alleged 60 missiles were actually fired, nor did they inflict substantial damage. Some serious global corruption is going on so please everyone do some actual research on the matter before you get worked up over refugees.
This was all a ploy to divert attention from the Trump/ Russian scandal all the while increasing the investment profits that Trump received for having stock in the company the produces the tomahawk missile. This was not an act of compassionate man, it was purely done to take some heat off and improve his portfolio. He truly is without integrity or conscience. A Sociopath!!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment