This is How Your Children Are Being Programmed

Swat team Lego. Cashless monopoly. Barbie's new credit card. If I didn't
know better, I'd say that the social engineers figured out long ago
that the best time to condition the public is when they're young and
impressionable. But nahhhhh, that's probably just a load of rich,
creamery butter. (And knowing is half the battle!)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment