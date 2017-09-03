The War against Globalism | Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux joins Infowars with Alex Jones to discuss Brexit day, how centralized government is used to cover up the incompetence of bureaucrats, fighting back against globalism, President Trump's push for American energy independence and the continued obfuscation of communist horrors.
Since the age of 20, Alex Jones has been working in alternative media – starting with an access television show and growing into the wildly syndicated Alex Jones Show which is now on over 160 stations across the United States.
In addition to the wide radio audience, Infowars.com is a massive online news platform read by millions and millions each month and the PrisonPlanet.tv streaming channel hosts Infowars Nightly News, special reports and Alex’s many documentary films.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Stefan Molyneux
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment