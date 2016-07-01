The Truth About The Illuminati
The Illuminati is just an umbrella term for all the governments/monarchies/bloodlines or families/secret groups/politicians/etc. (masons/templars, eastern stars, etc.). This goes back to Babylon. People who dismiss people who use the term illuminati as if they're talking about 5 little hidden men in a room, are missing what the majority who use the term are saying. It's not one particular person or group in power. What part of One World System are people missing?
Posted by Bob Chapman
