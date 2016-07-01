The Truth About The European Union

Documentary on the issue of lobbying around the European institutions in Brussels
The outlook for the European project and hence the € are awful for
ordinary citizens trapped in what is demonstrably a failed system. The
likes of Junker and his types are in denial and need urgently to accept
reform or run the risk of a huge European backlash. The UK is the start,
Italy will likely follow and then the Dutch and French. I would add
that Germany has risks too! A worrying world indeed!
1. lend money to a welfare state.
2. be shocked that its a poor investment.
3. demand the German worker pay for this.
