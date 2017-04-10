The Trump Deception: Planned Collapse and World War III w/ Jeff Berwick on Caravan to Midnight
Jeff is interviewed by John B Wells for the Caravan to Midnight radio show. Topics include: the real fake news, Anarchapulco, Trump a carefully selected Trojan war horse, expanding and deepening the swamp, the suppression of facts to control the voting population, is the USA evil? propaganda and fear, EMP drill in New York, Iran the bad guy? everything we have been taught is a lie, government indoctrination, world war 3? the events surrounding the Shemitah, numerology, growing oppression, storing and handling Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, life in Mexico vs the US, The TDV Summit and Anarchapulco.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment