THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT 38 MEN AND A DOG MURDERED!!! FIELD McCONNEL WITH THE TRUTH

HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY
WOW
FIELD McCONNEL SPEAKES OUR ABOUT THE TRUTH CONCERNING THE SHADOW
GOVERNMENT AND THEIR INFILTRATION INTO OUR DAILY LIVES. DON'T MISS
THIS.
Wall Street and off shore bankers are the shadow government.
1) Wall Street
2) Vatican banks
3) Federal Reserve
4) Clinton Foundation
5). CIA, FBI, IRS, DOJ, DHS, and more.
during the civil war the united states of America took loans from
English banks and loans from the Rothchild`s bank and the Queen of
England, to finance the Civil War, President Lincoln declared Martial
Law to protect the union of the states, and to protect this new country
from being cut up from the carpetbaggers , and British banks taking
lands from America as payment Lincon stopped them by issuing an
executive order. and the wars powers act. Now the question is? what
other President lifted The Martial Law after his death.? you see, if
Martial Law was never lifted and Admiralty law has been in effect, then,
We are Governed by a Corporation, the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC.
District of Columbia, Washington DC .D,C.Not being a state of union of
the 50 states but a total and separate Nation of its own?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment