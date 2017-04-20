The Paris Terrorist Attack Explained by Stefan Molyneux

The Islamic State has attacked Paris, France, mere days before the upcoming Presidential election, leaving one police officer dead and two others injured. On April 23rd, the latest battle against globalism takes center stage as France goes the polls to decide it's future, choosing between Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
