The Horrible Truth About North Korea | Michael Malice and Stefan Molyneux
The possibility of a United States led conflict with North Korea has put a spotlight on the shocking history of the “Great Leader” Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong-un and the DPRK: Democratic People's Republic of Korea. With hundreds of thousands estimated to be held in concentration camps, rampant starvation, endless threats of violence and cradle to grave propaganda, the North Korean people are living the equivalent of hell on earth.
Michael Malice is a writer, television commentator, and the author of “Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il.”
