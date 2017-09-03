The French Election Collapse the EU in 2017

The 2017 French election is heating up and will take place in April.
The results could deal a final blow to the European Union and
potentially destabilise Europe for years to come. Lets examine the
French elections and why it could end, the European Union. #Frexit
5 Minute MIni Documentary Report on how the French elections could reshape Europe.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment