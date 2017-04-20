The Elite Admit That Something Is Wrong With The Economy
Trump keeps promise and donates salary to National Park Service. Ralph Lauren closing store in NY. 2017 Retail bankruptcies are surging this year. The next subprime crisis is here and the corporate media doesn't want to talk about it. Manhattan apartment prices are tumbling, over a million people left NYC since 2010. US factory order surged, not so fast most of this was based on the military. Richmond Fed Lacker was booted from the Fed because he was leaking information. Jamie Diamond says there is something wrong with the economy, but we just can't put our finger on it
Posted by Bob Chapman
