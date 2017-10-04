The Deep State's Next Move Will Shock The World

The deep state is preparing to push their agenda forward. Rand Paul would like to have an investigation, Tusli Gabbard would like to have an investigation into the Syrian chemical attack. Why are the neocons and the deep state worried about an investigation. The deep state will never allow an investigation instead they are ready to push another event. The ‘joint operations centre’ document is a complete fake it never existed, this was to make it look like Russia, Syria and Iran are ready to attack. Be prepared the deep state is not finished.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment