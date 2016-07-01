The Deep State is Deeper Than People Thought -- David Icke
David Icke 'Prophecy' - What He Said The Day Trump Was Elected, Tuesday, 8 November 2016
By now even the most ardent Trumpies should be able to realize that he is one of them, always was, always will be, same as Obama, Bush, Clinton and the rest of them.... He would have not made it past the primaries like Ron Paul & Pat Buchanan.
, no one becomes a billionaire without being morally compromised. Trump was a Trojan horse. Now the damage begins....
