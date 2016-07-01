The Confusion With #Trump, How Will It All End?
Republicans push their healthcare one more time. Trump wants a review of federal overreach into education. Trump is now putting a leash on Nikki Haley all comments will need to go through the state department.. Hillary email scandal is now submitted to the DOJ. WikiLeaks reveals a program called Scribble. NSA stops spying on email, major mop up operation underway. Troop deployment will now be transparent compared to Obama's policies. Assad points out that Trump is part of the deep state. Trump confusion continues how will this end.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment