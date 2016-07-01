The Coming Collapse, Austrian Economics and Bitcoin With Jeff Berwick

Jeff appears on Demand the Truth Podcast, topics include: the inevitable collapse of the economy, government debt, we do not have capitalism in the USA, more like fasco-communism, there is no loser in a free trade, the great blame capitalism game, reducing state power, the madness of Keynsian economics and central banks, Bitcoin vs alt-coins, protecting yourself from the inevitable collapse, historically fiat currencies have crashed, investing in yourself, the near impossibility of making a business in the US, freedom equals prosperity.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment