The Cold War: Survival | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
As tensions continue to rise between the United States of America and Russia once again, the history of the Cold War becomes incredibly relevant to the discussion of modern day. Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux discuss their personal experiences of the Cold War tensions and fallout, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the murderous nature of communist regimes, the slander of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the scar-tissue of Russia's bloody history and much much more!
