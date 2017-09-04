The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 4/9/17: Roger Stone, Mike Cernovich
Sunday, April 9: Trump Being Tricked into Syrian Invasion - US President Donald Trump launches an airstrike in retaliation over Syria's alleged chemical weapons use, but was the president tricked by a false flag provocation into fulfilling the globalist agenda of a Syrian invasion? The world watches Trump's next moves as the media and neo-cons cheerlead for more US strikes, wider involvement in Syria and the ousting of President Bashar Al-Assad. We break it all down on this worldwide broadcast with Mike Cernovich and Roger Stone. We'll also take your calls.
