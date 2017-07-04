The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 4/7/17: Analysis of Trump's Syrian Strike
Date: Friday April 07, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, April 7: Trump Strikes Syria, Will Russia Respond? - The world teeters on the brink of World War III after the Trump administration launches 59 tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air force base. How will Russia respond to this attack on an ally, and what's Trump's bigger geopolitical motive? We'll discuss the move with Trump insider Roger Stone. Also, analyst Dr. Joel Skousen looks at the wider implications behind the strike, and Dr. Steve Pieczenik takes a close look at the situation. Dr. Jerome Corsi will also join the show with live updates from Washington DC. You don't want to miss this important broadcast!
Posted by Bob Chapman
only 29 reached its target,what a lot of bull sh tt lex trump is an idiot his name says itReplyDelete