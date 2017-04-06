The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 4/6/17: Dr. Ed Group, Paul Craig Roberts
Date: Thursday April 06, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, April 6: Senate Showdown Over Gorsuch - Senate Democrats are attempting a filibuster to stop Judge Neil Gorsuch from being nominated to the Supreme Court. Also, Devin Nunes is under an ethics investigation, causing him to step aside from the House's investigation into Russia and Trump. Dr. Edward Group of the Global Healing Center will join today's broadcast along with economist Paul Craig Roberts and author Michael Snyder . We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
