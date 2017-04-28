The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 4/28/17: Robert Parry
Date: Friday April 28, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, April 28: Global Turmoil - Fox News is undergoing intense turmoil as Sean Hannity publicly warns the network is slipping. We also look into the latest geopolitical news on North Korea and Syria. Award-winning Iran-Contra journalist Robert Parry explains the chemical weapons false flags in Syria meant to topple President Assad who's standing in the way of the globalists. We also look into the aftermath of Thursday's Berkeley protests. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Robert Parry
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment