The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 4/26/17: Stefan Molyneux
Date: Wednesday April 26, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, April 26: Kim "Deploys" Army on Beaches - The North Korean military conducted extensive live-fire drills on the beaches of the isolated nation to simulate a war with the West. Meanwhile, nuclear attack drills were held outside of Manhattan to test survival readiness. Survivalist expert James Wesley Rawles gives global security updates and explains how to prepare for a widespread disruption in basic services. Stefan Molyneux explains what this all means in the greater context of human history and civilization. And Mike Cernovich talks about what's going in inside DC. Tune in!
