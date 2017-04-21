The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 4/21/17: Michael Heaver - French and UK elections
Date: Friday April 21, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, April 21: French Head to Polls - The French are heading to the polls for their presidential election amid another terrorist attack in Paris. The analyst who predicted Trump bets on Le Pen as the next French president. Nigel Farage insider and Westmonster editor Michael Heaver talks about the upcoming French and UK elections, and Trump insider Roger Stone elaborates more on this global upheaval against the world's shadowy elite. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Michael Heaver
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment