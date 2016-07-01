The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 4/20/17: Roger Stone in Studio
Date: Thursday April 20, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, April 20: Radical Islam Gone Wild - Mainstream media outlets continue to ignore the rise of domestic Islamic terror even after a man shouting "Allah Akbar" kills three in Fresno, Cali. We look at the bloody harvest of multiculturalism throughout the globe and examine progress in enacting President Trump's immigration agenda. North Korea also retains a threatening posture while warning of a pre-emptive strike that could wipe out the US. Today we'll hear from Trump confidant Roger Stone on the president's latest victories and more. We'll also cover the ongoing drug war, the Trump administration's evolving policies on marijuana, and take your calls during this global broadcast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
