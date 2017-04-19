The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 4/19/17: Roger Stone, GAB Founder Andrew Torba
Date: Wednesday April 19, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, April 19: O'Reilly Out At Fox - Iran recently showed a display of power by showcasing new anti-aircraft missiles at an annual Army Day parade. Roger Stone and Paul Joseph Watson will be in studio to break down the French presidential election, radical Islam and more. Also, sources say Fox News has decided to get rid of Bill O'Reilly. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
