The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 4/17/17: Lionel & Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Monday April 17, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, April 17: Google Caught in Giant Censorship Scandal - On today's show we look at ways Google is working to censor Infowars.com in search results, especially by tasking contractors to assign low ratings to Infowars stories. We'll also look at the possibility the U.S. government may have interfered in North Korea's failed missile launch over the weekend, and a subsequent Trump approval ratings bump. On today's show, we'll speak with radio host Lionel about the North Korea situation and a host of other topics. Also journalist Mike Cernovich breaks down how Google is actively censoring independent media. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
